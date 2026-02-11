10:30
USD 87.45
EUR 104.14
RUB 1.13
English

Address on behalf of Kamchybek Tashiev published on social media

Kamchybek Tashiev stated that his dismissal from his post was «unexpected» for him. His address to citizens, published on social media by his supporters, says.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, he traveled abroad with the president’s permission to undergo medical examinations following a previous surgery. He noted that the decision to relieve him of his post came as a surprise to him. At the same time, Kamchybek Tashiev stressed that, in any case, the decision of the head of state must be implemented.

«I have honestly served our state, our people, and the president, and I am proud of this. The only thing I regret is that I was not given the opportunity to say goodbye to the personnel. I express my gratitude to every employee of the State Committee for National Security and wish them success,» the statement says.

In conclusion, Kamchybek Tashiev urged citizens to abide by the law and refrain from unlawful actions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the country.

The day before, Kamchybek Tashiev was relieved of his duties as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/361490/
views: 78
Print
Related
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Kamchybek Tashiev orders full inspection of all pawnshops
Not just drugs: SCNS Chairman of Kyrgyzstan outlines border threats
SCNS Chairman presents apartment to Honored Artist Khabibilla Aziretkulov
Kamchybek Tashiev attends meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Security Services
Kamchybek Tashiev: Punishment for election fraud will be severe
Tashiev at RATS SCO meeting: Kyrgyzstan is waging fight against terrorism
SCNS Chairman provides financial support to Cambridge student from Naryn
SCNS Chairman asks to employ local builders in housing construction
Kamchybek Tashiev presents house to ex-classmate, orders to build kindergarten
Popular
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
11 February, Wednesday
10:25
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in coming hours Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in comi...
10:16
Address on behalf of Kamchybek Tashiev published on social media
10:07
Around 700 Kyrgyz students study at Russian universities each year
10:01
Number of Russian language teachers planned to be increased in Kyrgyzstan
09:56
Winter Olympics: Kyrgyz skier Artur Saparbekov takes 94th place
10 February, Tuesday
21:23
Abdikarim Alimbaev appointed Chairman of State Border Service