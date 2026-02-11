Address on behalf of Kamchybek Tashiev published on social media

Kamchybek Tashiev stated that his dismissal from his post was «unexpected» for him. His address to citizens, published on social media by his supporters, says.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, he traveled abroad with the president’s permission to undergo medical examinations following a previous surgery. He noted that the decision to relieve him of his post came as a surprise to him. At the same time, Kamchybek Tashiev stressed that, in any case, the decision of the head of state must be implemented.

«I have honestly served our state, our people, and the president, and I am proud of this. The only thing I regret is that I was not given the opportunity to say goodbye to the personnel. I express my gratitude to every employee of the State Committee for National Security and wish them success,» the statement says.

In conclusion, Kamchybek Tashiev urged citizens to abide by the law and refrain from unlawful actions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the country.

The day before, Kamchybek Tashiev was relieved of his duties as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.