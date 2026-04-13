Bishkek's detention center not providing detainees with basic hygiene products

Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva has identified violations of sanitary standards and human rights in the Main Department of Internal Affairs’ detention center in Bishkek. The press service of the Ombudsman’s Institute of Kyrgyzstan reported.
Since January 1, 2026, 2,064 people have been held in the detention center. Most of them are serving administrative sentences for domestic violence, hooliganism, and drunk driving.
The Ombudsman’s Institute threatened to contact the relevant authorities if law enforcement agencies ignore the violations identified. Systematic monitoring will continue.