Bishkek's detention center not providing detainees with basic hygiene products

Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan Jamilya Jamanbaeva has identified violations of sanitary standards and human rights in the Main Department of Internal Affairs’ detention center in Bishkek. The press service of the Ombudsman’s Institute of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Ombudsperson visited the detention center, where 56 individuals (53 men and 3 women) were held in 24 cells. Detainees complained about unsanitary conditions, saying that toilets were not being properly cleaned, rooms had unpleasant odors, and basic hygiene items such as soap and toilet paper were not provided.

Since January 1, 2026, 2,064 people have been held in the detention center. Most of them are serving administrative sentences for domestic violence, hooliganism, and drunk driving.

Jamilya Jamanbaeva demanded that the detention center’s management immediately sanitize the facility and provide detainees with hygiene products. She emphasized that the lack of basic conditions degrades human dignity.

The Ombudsman’s Institute threatened to contact the relevant authorities if law enforcement agencies ignore the violations identified. Systematic monitoring will continue.