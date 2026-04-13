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Sadyr Japarov opens Public Service and Cultural Center in Gulcho

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened a Public Service and Cultural Center in the town of Gulcho, Alay district. The presidential press service reported.

The president participated in the ceremony and cut the red ribbon.

The new three-story building is designed to provide state and municipal services to the public. The Public Service Center is located on the first floor, while the second floor houses office space. A modern 150-seat cinema is located on the basement floor.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the staff on the opening of the new building and urged them to ensure high-quality public service.

«If there is peace and stability, we will build many more such facilities, and roads will be improved. The most important thing is peace, then everything will be fine,» the president said.

Since last Friday, the head of state has been on a working visit to Osh region. During his visit, he is opening a number of social facilities and holding direct dialogue meetings with local residents.
link: https://24.kg/english/370136/
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