Sadyr Japarov announces construction of tunnel at Taldyk Pass

The President of Kyrgyzstan announced the construction of a tunnel at Taldyk Pass. Sadyr Japarov made the announcement at a meeting with residents of Chon-Alai district during his working visit to Osh region.

The head of state received complaints that Uch-Korgon—Daroot-Korgon road has not been commissioned for many years.

Sadyr Japarov asked Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev, who was present at the meeting, to report on the project’s status.

According to the official, the 120-kilometer road is expected to be completed in 2025. The project is estimated to cost 8.5 billion soms, and the search for investors is ongoing.

«The road is very complex and is located at an altitude of 3,600 meters above sea level,» he added.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that there is a plan to build a tunnel through Taldyk Pass.

According to the Minister of Transport, this project is still in the conceptual stage, and a feasibility study has not yet been conducted.

The President noted, addressing the villagers, that in the future the state will build a tunnel that will shorten the route through the pass by approximately 20-25 kilometers.