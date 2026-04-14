10:32
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov announces construction of tunnel at Taldyk Pass

The President of Kyrgyzstan announced the construction of a tunnel at Taldyk Pass. Sadyr Japarov made the announcement at a meeting with residents of Chon-Alai district during his working visit to Osh region.

The head of state received complaints that Uch-Korgon—Daroot-Korgon road has not been commissioned for many years.

Sadyr Japarov asked Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev, who was present at the meeting, to report on the project’s status.

According to the official, the 120-kilometer road is expected to be completed in 2025. The project is estimated to cost 8.5 billion soms, and the search for investors is ongoing.

«The road is very complex and is located at an altitude of 3,600 meters above sea level,» he added.
Sadyr Japarov recalled that there is a plan to build a tunnel through Taldyk Pass.

According to the Minister of Transport, this project is still in the conceptual stage, and a feasibility study has not yet been conducted.

The President noted, addressing the villagers, that in the future the state will build a tunnel that will shorten the route through the pass by approximately 20-25 kilometers.
link: https://24.kg/english/370192/
views: 145
Print
Related
Construction of alternative Kelechek tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass begins
Bishkek–Osh alternative tunnel project expanded to include 2 small HPPs
Tunnel construction begins on Barskoon — Bedel road in Issyk-Kul region
Both sides of tunnel being paved on Too-Ashuu pass
Construction of alternative tunnel on Bishkek–Osh highway approved
Alternative tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway
Improvement of tunnel area begins at Too-Ashuu Pass
Construction of 750-meter tunnel starts on Bishkek - Osh road
Kolbaev tunnel on Too-Ashuu pass to be periodically closed
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped
IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks
ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years
PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules
14 April, Tuesday
10:19
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia discuss Middle East situation Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia discuss...
10:04
Ex-SCNS employee for Issyk-Kul region charged with corruption
09:48
President orders allocation of funds for preferential lending to farmers
09:36
Sadyr Japarov announces construction of tunnel at Taldyk Pass
09:23
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
13 April, Monday
17:00
Reconstruction of Manas-Ordo complex continues in Talas region
16:53
Sadyr Japarov opens Public Service and Cultural Center in Gulcho
16:45
Bishkek's detention center not providing detainees with basic hygiene products
15:35
Municipal logistics center to be built in Naryn district
15:18
Kyrgyzstan's first cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov meets with schoolchildren in Osh