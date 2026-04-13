Reconstruction of Manas-Ordo complex continues in Talas region

Reconstruction of Manas-Ordo national complex continues in Talas region. The office of Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The work is being carried out by the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services and is under the supervision of the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzkurulush.

To date, the walls of the administrative building, a gallery with a shopping and recreational area, a ceremonial building, a congress hall, and cottages have already been erected.

According to the project, the complex will include an administrative center, a 300-seat congress hall, cottages with elements of national architecture, summer and winter kitchens, and venues for special events. Additionally, it is planned to create a gallery with a shopping and recreational area and a cultural and social events center with a capacity of 3,500 seats.

The total area of ​​the complex is 225 hectares. As part of the renovation, the museum building’s area will be increased from 450 to 1,500 square meters. The exposition will be designed in a modern and national style, reflecting the characteristics of Kyrgyz culture.

Manas-Ordo is undergoing its first large-scale renovation in 30 years.