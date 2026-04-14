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Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia discuss Middle East situation

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Jeenbek Kulubaev noted the importance of maintaining stability and security in the Middle East, expressing, on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, sincere solidarity with the fraternal people of Saudi Arabia.

The parties also expressed hope for a speedy de-escalation of the situation, the resumption of political and diplomatic dialogue, and the adoption of concrete measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/370207/
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