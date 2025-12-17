Kyrgyzstan’s team wins Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship

The team of Kyrgyzstan became the champions of Asia in gymkhana for the 2025 season, taking the first place in the overall team standings at the Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship. The Federation of Motorsport and Road Safety reported.

According to it, the Kyrgyz team scored 114 points at the end of the season, taking first place in the team standings.

The Taiwan team won silver, and India took third place.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by Artem Isakzhanov, Marat Mambetakunov, Alexey Vedenev, Dina Mukhametzyanova, and Akylbek Omurakunov. Team manager is Vladimir Komissarov.

In the women’s individual standings, Kyrgyzstan’s team pilot Dina Mukhametzyanova became the Asian Champion.

Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship is an international motorsport competition series under the auspices of the FIA, featuring top drivers from South Korea, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam and the Philippines.