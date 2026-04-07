09:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan’s team wins 26 medals at Ashihara Karate World Championships

The team of Kyrgyzstan successfully competed at the fourth open Ashihara Karate World Championships in Antalya, winning 26 medals—9 gold, 9 silver, and 8 bronze. The competition was held among both juniors and those over 18, the participants reported.

The championship was held on April 1-5, and according to the parents of the winning juniors, over 400 athletes from 21 countries participated.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team achieved strong results at the tournament.

Medals were won in various disciplines, including kata, sport kumite, and full contact, across various age and weight categories.

The team demonstrated a high level of preparation and performed confidently on the international stage.
link: https://24.kg/english/369211/
views: 65
Print
Related
Open Winter Cycling Championships of Kyrgyzstan held in Cholpon-Ata
Representative of Kyrgyzstan wins two medals at Asian Cycling Championships
Kyrgyzstan’s national cycling team begins preparations for Asian Championship
Judo Championship of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Osh for the first time
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship
Bishkek to host Asian Wrestling Championships in 2026
Cabinet Chairman attends opening of World Sambo Championships in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at WKF Asian Karate Championship
Firefighters from Kyrgyzstan to compete at World Championship in Saudi Arabia
Kyrgyz judokas to take part in World Cadets Championships
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
7 April, Tuesday
09:19
CAFA (U17): Kyrgyzstan’s national football team defeats Afghanistan CAFA (U17): Kyrgyzstan’s national football team defeats...
09:11
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins 26 medals at Ashihara Karate World Championships
09:04
Head of regional department of Unaa detained
6 April, Monday
20:45
How the Pamir Kyrgyz live in China — photos and video
18:27
Owners of wild animals in Kyrgyzstan required to register within 6 months
17:13
Soldier in serious condition: President takes situation under personal control
16:48
Kyrgyzstan to boost production of children’s animation and TV series
16:39
Silk Road train arrives in Bishkek with over 60 tourists from Europe and USA