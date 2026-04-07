Kyrgyzstan’s team wins 26 medals at Ashihara Karate World Championships

The team of Kyrgyzstan successfully competed at the fourth open Ashihara Karate World Championships in Antalya, winning 26 medals—9 gold, 9 silver, and 8 bronze. The competition was held among both juniors and those over 18, the participants reported.

The championship was held on April 1-5, and according to the parents of the winning juniors, over 400 athletes from 21 countries participated.

The Kyrgyzstan ’s team achieved strong results at the tournament.

Medals were won in various disciplines, including kata, sport kumite, and full contact, across various age and weight categories.

The team demonstrated a high level of preparation and performed confidently on the international stage.