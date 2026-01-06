Kyrgyzstan’s national cycling team begins preparations for Asian Championship

The national cycling team of Kyrgyzstan has started the first stage of its preparations for the Asian Championship, the Cycling Federation reported.

According to the federation, the team will train in Balykchy for two weeks before continuing its training in Turkey.

The Asian Road Cycling Championships are set to begin on February 4 in Saudi Arabia.

The Cycling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic has assumed all expenses related to the team’s preparation, including the provision of medications, vitamins, and sports nutrition for the athletes.

Earlier, it was reported that a professional cycling team, Lokomotiv Manas, was formed in the country.