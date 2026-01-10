19:08
Kyrgyzstan’s cycling veteran Evgeny Vakker to compete at Asian Championship

Legendary Kyrgyzstan’s cyclist Evgeny Vakker will take part in the Asian Cycling Championship, which will be held on February 7–8 in Saudi Arabia, the National Cycling Federation reported.

The Federation has fully covered the expenses of four athletes competing in the Masters category.

Evgeny Vakker will race in the Veterans category, which is included in the overall medal standings, along with para-cycling events.

The Federation added that this year Evgeny Vakker may also compete at the World Masters Championship if he successfully passes the qualification.
