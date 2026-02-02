21:27
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in UAE on working visit

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

During the visit, the Cabinet Chairman will participate in the World Governments Summit and hold talks with senior UAE officials and the heads of several ministries and sovereign wealth funds.

Furthermore, bilateral documents are planned to be signed with the Emirati side and a side event, «Kyrgyzstan’s Snow Leopard Economic Growth Model: Government Accelerators, Institutions, and Investments,» will be held on the sidelines of the summit with the participation of senior UAE officials.

This side event is being held for the first time on the sidelines of the summit at the initiative of the Kyrgyz Republic. The event will include panel discussions with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Emirati side.
