Unique 180-ton stone unveiled for tourists in Issyk-Kul region

A unique natural object—a giant stone weighing over 180 tons, a nephritoid—was unveiled in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region. The discovery is located three kilometers from the village of Chon-Kyzyl-Suu and has now been officially declared a new tourist attraction for the region.

The stone’s history began in 2013–2014, when it was accidentally discovered by local residents. Its unusual shape and rich color immediately piqued the interest of geologists: initial assumptions pointed to nephrite.

Later, experts clarified that it was a nephritoid, but this did not diminish the object’s scientific or visual value. On the contrary, the uniqueness of the rock and its scale made the discovery a potential tourist magnet.

After its discovery, the stone had to be buried due to the real risk of theft, as it was of interest to dealers and private collectors. For many years, local residents repeatedly advocated for the stone to be uncovered and turned into a full-fledged tourist attraction.