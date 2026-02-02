Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan to visit United Arab Emirates

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan will pay a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, Adylbek Kasymaliev will attend the World Governments Summit at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He will also hold talks with senior UAE officials, as well as the heads of several ministries and sovereign wealth funds.

Bilateral documents are planned to be signed, and a side event «The Snow Leopard Model of Economic Growth for Kyrgyzstan» is planned.