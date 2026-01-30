18:19
President of Kyrgyzstan opens modern military medical complex of SCNS

A new military medical complex of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) was opened in Bishkek. The ceremony took place with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The head of state stated that the opening of the modern medical facility is an important step in strengthening national security, as it creates high-quality conditions for the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of law enforcement personnel.

The military medical service of the SCNS will serve not only committee employees, but also members of the Border Service and the Ninth Service, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as, within the framework of interagency cooperation, court personnel and law enforcement agencies.

The new complex is a 14-story facility, including an outpatient clinic, an inpatient department, a rehabilitation unit, an ambulance service, and a high-tech surgical base.

The facility is equipped with modern digital systems and the latest equipment.

According to Sadyr Japarov, this high-quality equipping was made possible thanks to the initiative of SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev.

The president emphasized that the new complex will reduce the burden on other medical facilities and improve the quality of medical care for all categories of security personnel.

«Protecting the health of those who guard the state is part of ensuring the country’s security. I am confident that the modern military medical complex will reinvigorate the system and increase public trust in state institutions,» he said.

The complex will begin operations immediately after its opening.
