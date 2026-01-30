Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan exceeds $2 billion

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan has exceeded $2 billion. Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Astana, stated, summing up last year’s results.

He noted that these achievements were made possible thanks to the policies and leadership of President Sadyr Japarov.

«Over the past five years, the lives of citizens have noticeably improved, and our plans are being consistently implemented. Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan continues to strengthen thanks to Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. I am confident that many more positive results lie ahead,» he said.

He reminded that bilateral cooperation covers a wide range of areas and has the potential for further expansion.