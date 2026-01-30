White House to support lifting trade restrictions with Central Asia

The U.S. administration supports legislation to repeal the Jackson-Vanik Amendment, which restricts U.S. trade with the Central Asian republics. The U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio confirmed the information.

«We agree,» he said at a hearing of theSenate Committee on Foreign Relations, commenting on the possibility of repealing the Jackson-Vanik Amendment and Washington’s relations with the Central Asian countries. «I think absolutely: we would like to see it. Because it would allow us to do even more to expand our engagement with the Central Asian republics,» the U.S. Secretary of State noted.

The Jackson-Vanik Amendment was passed in the U.S. in 1974. It linked the normalization of bilateral trade to the issue of Jewish emigration from the Soviet Union. Rubio previously called the document «a relic of a bygone era.» The legislator who questioned the Secretary of State on this topic clarified that he and one of his colleagues in the Senate had already prepared a bill to repeal the Jackson-Vanik Amendment for Central Asian countries.