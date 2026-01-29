11:00
USD 87.45
EUR 104.78
RUB 1.15
English

Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warned of increased avalanche danger from January 29 to 31. The cause is recent and forecast precipitation, which has increased the load on snowpacks in the country’s mountainous areas.

According to the ministry, the risk of avalanches and snowdrifts is particularly high along several key sections of the roads:

  • Bishkek — Osh, from kilometer 198 to 255 (Ala-Bel, Chychkan);
  • Karakol — Enilchek, from kilometer 45 to 90 (Chon-Ashuu);
  • Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya, from kilometer 65 to 101 (Chapchyma);
  • Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash, from kilometer 0 to 3.

Roads will be slippery, with icy conditions possible, and traffic restrictions will be imposed in some areas.

Rescuers urge drivers to keep a minimum distance of 500 meters between vehicles and to be aware of the increased danger in mountainous areas.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminds drivers: if the weather worsens, avoid traveling to mountainous areas unless absolutely necessary.
link: https://24.kg/english/359736/
views: 37
Print
Related
Avalanches expected on mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Avalanches expected in mountainous areas
Avalanche risk expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry issues warning: Avalanches possible on mountain passes
Avalanche blocks Karakol–Enilchek road, passage temporarily closed
Avalanches and snow drifts expected on Karakol - Enilchek road
Avalanche descends in Naryn district
Weather alert: Avalanche risk in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanche descends on Karakol — Enilchek road (Chon-Ashuu pass)
Controlled avalanche triggering begins on Too-Ashuu Pass
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight
29 January, Thursday
10:53
Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
10:43
Transition to 12-year education: Textbook developers selected for three subjects
10:37
Dense fog expected in Bishkek and Chui region
10:31
Documentary about Sadyr Japarov aired in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
10:09
Adylbek Kasymaliev reviews activities of National Investment Fund of Kyrgyzstan