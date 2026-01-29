Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warned of increased avalanche danger from January 29 to 31. The cause is recent and forecast precipitation, which has increased the load on snowpacks in the country’s mountainous areas.

According to the ministry, the risk of avalanches and snowdrifts is particularly high along several key sections of the roads:

Bishkek — Osh, from kilometer 198 to 255 (Ala-Bel, Chychkan);

Karakol — Enilchek, from kilometer 45 to 90 (Chon-Ashuu);

Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya, from kilometer 65 to 101 (Chapchyma);

Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash, from kilometer 0 to 3.

Roads will be slippery, with icy conditions possible, and traffic restrictions will be imposed in some areas.

Rescuers urge drivers to keep a minimum distance of 500 meters between vehicles and to be aware of the increased danger in mountainous areas.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminds drivers: if the weather worsens, avoid traveling to mountainous areas unless absolutely necessary.