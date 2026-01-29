10:59
MFA urges Kyrgyzstanis in USA to observe safety measures amid protests

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) calls on citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic currently in the United States of America to exercise heightened vigilance due to ongoing street protests in a number of U.S. cities.

The ministry recommends refraining from participating in mass events, demonstrations, and protest actions, and advises citizens to always carry valid identification documents. In addition, citizens are urged to check the validity of their immigration status and the expiration dates of relevant permits.

In the event of emergency situations, the MFA urges citizens to immediately contact the diplomatic and consular missions of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States.

Emergency contacts:

Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States (Washington):

+12024499822, +12022562924;

Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago:

+13129942416, +13129293442;

Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic:

+996999312002.

Email:

kgconsulate.washington@mfa.gov.kg;

kgconsulate.chicago@mfa.gov.kg.
