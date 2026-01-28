SCNS detains Osh court employees for fictitious employment

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered facts of abuse of office in the Administrative Court of Osh region. The SCNS press center reported.

According to it, the court employees organized a scheme to fictitiously employ so-called «ghost employees» and falsified documents for personal gain.

According to the investigation, court employees O.N.O., A.u.B., and K.u.B. knowingly provided false information about the allegedly employed citizens, receiving their salaries. As a result, the state suffered significant financial losses and the credibility of the judicial system was undermined.

It is noted that a negative moral and psychological climate has developed among the court staff.

Following an investigation, the Investigative Department of the SCNS for Osh and Osh region opened a criminal case under Article 337 of the Kyrgyz Criminal Code (Abuse of office). The head of the court registry and several staff members were detained and placed in the SCNS pretrial detention facility.