Unified digital tourism platform planned for creation in Kyrgyzstan

The introduction of modern digital solutions in the fields of education and tourism was a key topic at a recent government staff meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, with the participation of heads of state bodies and structural divisions of the Presidential Administration, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

One of the main agenda items was the creation of a Unified Digital Tourism Platform. The head of the Cabinet pointed out systemic problems in the tourism sector, including the fragmentation of services—such as visa, logistics, and insurance services—as well as the absence of a single coordination center to manage the tourism process.

Tourists should not encounter bureaucracy and language barriers at every step. Adylbek Kasymaliev

He noted that the country needs a platform that will integrate government services, business services, and payment tools into a single window—from the moment a tourist enters the country until departure.

As part of the project’s implementation, the Chairman of the Cabinet instructed the Tourism Department, the Ministries of Digital Development and Finance, and Tunduk JSC to promptly develop technical requirements, identify funding sources, and begin practical work on establishing the unified digital tourism platform.

It is expected that the launch of the platform will simplify tourists’ stay in the country, improve service quality, and provide an additional boost to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism industry.