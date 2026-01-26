17:10
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Unified digital tourism platform planned for creation in Kyrgyzstan

The introduction of modern digital solutions in the fields of education and tourism was a key topic at a recent government staff meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, with the participation of heads of state bodies and structural divisions of the Presidential Administration, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

One of the main agenda items was the creation of a Unified Digital Tourism Platform. The head of the Cabinet pointed out systemic problems in the tourism sector, including the fragmentation of services—such as visa, logistics, and insurance services—as well as the absence of a single coordination center to manage the tourism process.

Tourists should not encounter bureaucracy and language barriers at every step.

Adylbek Kasymaliev

He noted that the country needs a platform that will integrate government services, business services, and payment tools into a single window—from the moment a tourist enters the country until departure.

As part of the project’s implementation, the Chairman of the Cabinet instructed the Tourism Department, the Ministries of Digital Development and Finance, and Tunduk JSC to promptly develop technical requirements, identify funding sources, and begin practical work on establishing the unified digital tourism platform.

It is expected that the launch of the platform will simplify tourists’ stay in the country, improve service quality, and provide an additional boost to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism industry.
link: https://24.kg/english/359299/
views: 162
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves tourism cooperation agreement with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation
Tourism contributed 4.3 percent to Kyrgyzstan's GDP — Dzhanuzakov
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
Nomad.kg tourism portal presented in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives prestigious Russian Traveler Awards in Moscow
Construction of new tourist center begins in Karkyra
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expands partnership with Austria in tourism
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to cooperate in tourism
World Mountain Sports Tourism Cup concludes in Osh city
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
26 January, Monday
17:01
Azis Abakirov: Kyrgyzstan's IT specialists have become a brand Azis Abakirov: Kyrgyzstan's IT specialists have become...
16:49
Two investigators suspected of extortion detained in Osh region
16:39
Supreme Court to review motion in case of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy
15:38
Unified digital tourism platform planned for creation in Kyrgyzstan
15:19
Chingiz Aitmatov's sister asks not to celebrate his 100th birthday