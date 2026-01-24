15:03
Health Minister and U.S. Ambassador discuss medical town project in Bishkek

The Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kanybek Dosmambetov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kyrgyz Republic, Lesslie Viguerie.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the parties discussed cooperation in the healthcare sector, including the exchange of experience in public health, disease prevention, workforce training, and the application of modern medical technologies.

«It was noted during the meeting that, as part of efforts to develop healthcare infrastructure, a plan is currently being elaborated to build a medical town in Bishkek. The project provides for the possibility of procuring modern medical and laboratory equipment, including products from leading American manufacturers. Special emphasis was also placed on interest in internships and advanced training for Kyrgyz medical specialists in the United States,» the statement says.

Under the proposed memorandum, the United States plans to focus on three key areas:

  • improving access to services and medicines for people living with HIV;
  • supporting the national tuberculosis program;
  • strengthening sanitary and epidemiological preparedness.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing cooperation on healthcare issues, epidemiological security, infrastructure modernization, commercial cooperation, and the training of medical personnel.
