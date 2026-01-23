18:42
Over 150 followers of Yakyn-Inkar renounce movement's ideology in Kyrgyzstan

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), together with government agencies, is conducting preventative and educational work among followers of Yakyn-Inkar movement. The muftiyat reported.

The main goal of the events is to expose the inconsistency of the movement’s ideology and to convey to its followers the position of traditional Islam.

According to the SDMK, more than 150 people across the country have officially renounced the views of Yakyn-Inkar. Among them is the leader of the movement’s Kyrgyz wing.

It is reported that former members of the movement have acknowledged the error of their beliefs, expressed regret, and confirmed their readiness to follow the decisions of the Ulema Council, the requirements of the SDMK, and the law.

«Previously, we delved too deeply into propaganda and asceticism. We are abandoning the Inkar path not out of fear of the muftiyat, but for the sake of the unity of the Ummah and the peace of mind of Muslims in the Kyrgyz Republic. From now on, as citizens, we will abide by the laws of the state, and as Muslims, we will follow the fatwas of the muftiyat. We support the mufti’s efforts to strengthen harmony and unity,» a former active representative of the movement said.

The work continues in all regions of the country.

Yakyn-Inkar is a religious extremist movement that emerged from the traditional Tablighi Jamaat movement but has radically deviated from its original principles. In Kyrgyzstan, the movement has no official status and is considered a destructive religious movement.
