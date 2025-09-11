16:04
Islamic Academy to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

«An Islamic Academy will be opened soon in Tokmak to enhance religious literacy, provide retraining, and improve the qualifications of religious officials,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with a delegation of religious leaders from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

He emphasized the importance of cooperation in the religious sphere within the OTS framework and noted that Islamic values should be combined with the national traditions of the Turkic world, contributing to strengthening the moral foundations of society.

The president also stated that 90 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population are Muslims. In recent years, a series of reforms have been carried out in the religious sector, including the transformation of the State Commission on Religious Affairs into a national agency under his personal supervision.

Sadyr Japarov also addressed concerns about the influence of various religious movements on youth via the Internet, urging spiritual leaders to actively foster young people based on traditional values and protect them from radical ideas.

At the end of the meeting, the muftis of the OTS countries thanked the president for his contribution to strengthening cultural ties between the Turkic states and awarded him the Aikol Order of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/343157/
