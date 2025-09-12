14:12
USD 87.45
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.03
English

Center for Study of Religious Situation renamed by presidential decree

The Center for the Study of Religious Situation under the State Commission for Religious Affairs has been renamed to the Center for the Study of the Religious and Interethnic Situation under the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding decree was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

It is noted that the decision was made in order to further improve the effectiveness of state policy in the sphere of religion and interethnic relations, taking into account the accumulated positive experience in comprehensively resolving issues in these areas.

The head of state also instructed to approve the regulation on the center and implement the decree within the approved staffing levels and funds provided for state executive bodies in the republican budget for the relevant year and subsequent years.
link: https://24.kg/english/343236/
views: 216
Print
Related
Islamic Academy to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves bill to rename Jalal-Abad to Manas
Renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas estimated to cost 15 million soms
Committee approves renaming of Jalal-Abad to Manas in three readings
Bill on renaming Jalal-Abad to Manas submitted for public discussion
Jalal-Abad Mayor comments on renaming city to Manas
Jalal-Abad Mayor proposes renaming city
Work of 12 religious camps for children suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Major street renaming planned in Bishkek: What, where and when
Street signs changed in Osh city after Lenin Street renaming
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
12 September, Friday
13:53
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fund withdrawals Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new rules for pension fu...
13:46
Kyrgyzstan to invest over 31 billion soms in energy sector modernization
13:10
MPs begin collecting signatures for self-dissolution of Parliament
12:59
Osh city municipal employees detained on suspicion of taking bribes
11:59
Three regional universities merged with Kyrgyz National University