Center for Study of Religious Situation renamed by presidential decree

The Center for the Study of Religious Situation under the State Commission for Religious Affairs has been renamed to the Center for the Study of the Religious and Interethnic Situation under the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding decree was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

It is noted that the decision was made in order to further improve the effectiveness of state policy in the sphere of religion and interethnic relations, taking into account the accumulated positive experience in comprehensively resolving issues in these areas.

The head of state also instructed to approve the regulation on the center and implement the decree within the approved staffing levels and funds provided for state executive bodies in the republican budget for the relevant year and subsequent years.