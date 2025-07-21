15:36
US places Kyrgyzstan on Special Watch List over religious freedom concerns

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has again recommended including Kyrgyzstan on its Special Watch List in its 2025 annual report, citing systematic violations of religious freedom.

The document notes that the authorities of the republic continue to systematically violate the rights to freedom of religion and belief, strengthening legislative restrictions and obstructing peaceful religious activity.

At the end of June this year, a USCIRF delegation headed by Chair Vicky Hartzler and Vice Chair Asif Mahmood visited the Kyrgyz Republic. The purpose of the visit was to study in detail the situation with religious freedom after the adoption of new amendments to the law on religion.

The key findings of the commission:

  • The new amendments to the law strengthen state control over the religious sphere.
  • Registration requirements for religious organizations are being tightened, which effectively limits the activities of small communities.
  • Fines and administrative measures against peaceful religious practices continue.
  • Risks to the stability of society are increased by restrictions that impede citizens’ freedom of conscience.

«These measures undermine the right of individuals to live according to their beliefs and pose a threat to social stability,» the USCIRF report says.

USCIRF calls on the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to reconsider the controversial provisions and comply with international standards on religious freedom. In turn, the commission recommends that the U.S. Department of State continue to monitor and raise religious freedom issues in its dialogue with Bishkek.
