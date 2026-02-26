Fines for sending children abroad for religious education proposed in Kyrgyzstan

A draft law proposing amendments to several legislative acts in the religious sphere has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan. The document provides for a complete ban on citizens of Kyrgyzstan under the age of 18 traveling abroad to obtain religious education and introduces liability for parents or other individuals who facilitate such travel.

Under the proposed amendments to the Children’s Code, parents or legal guardians who intentionally send a minor — a citizen of Kyrgyzstan — abroad for religious education would be held accountable in accordance with legislation on offenses.

The Code of Offenses would be supplemented with a new provision under Article 142. The departure of a minor for religious studies abroad, or assistance in organizing such travel, would entail a fine of 20,000 soms for individuals and 6,600 soms for legal entities.

The amendments also stipulate that citizens under 18 would be prohibited from leaving the country for the purpose of religious education in accordance with the laws «On External Migration» and «On Education.»

Changes to the Law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations» would formally establish that minors may not travel abroad for religious education. The draft also introduces the terms «minors» and «state register of religious activity entities» into the legal framework.

The background statement says that the initiative was prepared in fulfillment of presidential instructions and is aimed at protecting the rights and interests of children, as well as ensuring national security. The authors cite cases of minors being taken to foreign religious institutions with allegedly destructive curricula, risks of involvement in radical or extremist groups, and subsequent difficulties with social adaptation upon returning home.

The bill has undergone two rounds of public discussion on the Unified Portal of Draft Legal Acts. Some comments were incorporated, others partially taken into account, and one proposal was rejected with clarification of the right to appeal to the Constitutional Court. The draft law is now to be reviewed by relevant committees and the full chamber of Parliament.