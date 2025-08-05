Work of 12 religious camps for children suspended in Kyrgyzstan

Illegal religious education courses and camps have been identified and shut down in Bishkek, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions. The press service of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Twelve camps were detected and their activities were suspended after inspection:

Aisha Humeyra

Khudu Camp

Alif Batasa

Alarabiya

Zhash Muun

Muun Academy

Zam Zam Academy

NSB Kids

Alif Academy

Tartiil

Kut Travel

Kalem Leader

It is also reported that citizens who carried out illegal religious activities (without proper registration) were fined.

The agency calls on parents to send their children only to camps organized by officially registered religious organizations and educational institutions.