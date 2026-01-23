12:35
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

Central Asia – Russia: Consultations of Russian MFA and diplomats held in Moscow

Consultations in Central Asia — Russia format were held in Moscow on practical cooperation to implement the joint action plan for 2025–2027, adopted following the 2nd Central Asia — Russia summit in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, as well as the initiatives put forward by the leaders of Central Asian countries during that event. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Representatives of the countries’ Foreign Ministries and their ambassadors participated in the meeting.

«Ways to establish systematic work to implement the joint action plan and the aforementioned initiatives of the Central Asian heads of state were discussed in detail.

In this context, issues of cooperation in the six-party format in the areas of trade and economy, transport and logistics, energy, medicine, cultural and humanitarian ties, and the environment were discussed.

The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/358999/
views: 116
Print
Related
China's trade with Central Asian countries increases by 12 percent
Russian children under 14 need international passports to enter Kyrgyzstan
Diplomats discuss opening of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Sochi
Kyrgyzstan among top three countries whose citizens start businesses in Russia
USSR's uranium legacy: IAEA approves cleanup plan for Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 countries actively purchasing sparkling wine from Russia
Russia's Perm Krai increases timber exports to Kyrgyzstan sixfold
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Russia for working visit
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
23 January, Friday
12:17
GDP growing, prices pressing: Why Kyrgyzstanis do not feel economic upswing GDP growing, prices pressing: Why Kyrgyzstanis do not f...
11:52
Central Asia – Russia: Consultations of Russian MFA and diplomats held in Moscow
11:41
Kyrgyzstan's public debt reaches $8,850.12 billion — Ministry of Finance
11:28
Clairvoyant detained in Bishkek for stealing 523,000 soms via Instagram
11:18
District head detained in Talas over illegal tree felling, multi-million damage