Central Asia – Russia: Consultations of Russian MFA and diplomats held in Moscow

Consultations in Central Asia — Russia format were held in Moscow on practical cooperation to implement the joint action plan for 2025–2027, adopted following the 2nd Central Asia — Russia summit in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, as well as the initiatives put forward by the leaders of Central Asian countries during that event. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Representatives of the countries’ Foreign Ministries and their ambassadors participated in the meeting.

«Ways to establish systematic work to implement the joint action plan and the aforementioned initiatives of the Central Asian heads of state were discussed in detail.

In this context, issues of cooperation in the six-party format in the areas of trade and economy, transport and logistics, energy, medicine, cultural and humanitarian ties, and the environment were discussed.

The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere,» the statement reads.