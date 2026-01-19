13:17
Kyrgyzstan enters 2026 as EAEU leader in construction growth

Kyrgyzstan is entering 2026 as the leader among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries in terms of growth in the volume of construction work. The republic has maintained the top position among the five member states since January last year.

According to the Eurasian Economic Commission, construction volume in the EAEU increased by 4.3 percent from January to November 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Growth was observed in all union member states. The highest rates were in the Kyrgyz Republic (32.7 percent) and Armenia (25.6 percent), followed by Kazakhstan with 14.7 percent, Belarus with 9.5 percent, and Russia with 2.7 percent.
