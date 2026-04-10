Kyrgyzstan granted tariff exemptions on imports of certain vegetables

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved tariff exemptions in the form of import duty waivers for certain types of vegetables intended for retail sale in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries.

Under the decision, Kyrgyzstan has been granted tariff exemptions for the following products:

potatoes — up to 50,000 tons;

cauliflower and broccoli — up to 500 tons;

cucumbers — up to 400 tons;

eggplants — up to 200 tons;

sweet peppers — up to 2,000 tons (until June 30, 2026);

tomatoes — up to 5,000 tons (until May 31, 2026).

«Traditionally, during the off-season period, the vegetable market experiences significant fluctuations in consumer prices, primarily due to the depletion of domestically produced stocks,» Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the EEC, said.

«The adopted measure will help ensure additional supply in the domestic market and improve the affordability of vegetables for the population,» he added.

The decision will enter into force in 10 calendar days after its official publication.