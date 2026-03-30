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Kyrgyzstan, Armenia urged to more actively participate in cooperation with EAEU

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) wants Kyrgyzstan and Armenia to more actively participate in cooperation with other union countries. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk stated this in an interview with Vesti.

According to him, many different projects are being implemented within the EAEU.

«We are, of course, interested in the economies of both Kyrgyzstan and Armenia participating more actively in such projects and benefiting from their participation in cooperation with other countries,» Overchuk said.
link: https://24.kg/english/367994/
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Kyrgyzstan, Armenia urged to more actively participate in cooperation with EAEU