Kyrgyzstan has become one of the drivers of the Eurasian Economic Union thanks to the efforts of President Sadyr Japarov. Alena Arshinova, Chair of the Coordinating Council of the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization Eurasia and Russian State Duma deputy, stated.

She recalled that the family recreation and amusement park Eurasia, built in Bishkek, was donated to Kyrgyzstan for the 10th anniversary of the EAEU.

According to her, on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan (which took place in November 2025 — Note of 24.kg news agency), ANO Eurasia opened the Eurasian Center for Russian Language, Culture, and Inclusion in Bishkek.

The head of the Coordinating Council of ANO Eurasia also announced plans to open a similar center in the south of the country, as the Russian language is in high demand among Kyrgyzstanis.