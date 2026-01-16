Old-format driver’s licenses remain valid in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, drivers who hold non-expiring (permanent) driver’s licenses may continue to use them without any restrictions. There is no mandatory requirement to replace such licenses unless a person plans to travel abroad. First Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Boobek Salimzhanov said.

The clarification followed inquiries from citizens who wanted to know whether they needed to urgently renew their documents. Relevant authorities explained that replacing old-format driver’s licenses is voluntary.

New licenses with an expiration date are required only for travel outside the country, in line with international requirements. For driving within the Kyrgyz Republic, old licenses remain fully legal and valid.

Thus, those who do not plan to travel abroad do not need to replace their driver’s licenses. Drivers may choose to obtain a new-format license on their own initiative if they wish.