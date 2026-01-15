Investors in Kyrgyzstan may be granted residence permits, tax holidays

Kyrgyzstan is considering introducing residence permits for foreign investors willing to invest between $300,000 and $400,000 in the country’s economy. Deputy Head of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zhalyn Zheenaliev, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the measure is aimed at boosting Kyrgyzstan’s competitiveness in attracting foreign direct investment. At a time when global FDI is estimated at around $1.2 trillion, the republic seeks to create the most attractive conditions possible for investors.

Zhalyn Zheenaliev noted that the state currently offers not only land plots but also a broad package of incentives. In particular, investors may be exempt from customs duties on raw materials and equipment, as well as from three types of taxes for up to five years for large-scale, national, and strategic projects, with the possibility of extending these benefits for another five years.