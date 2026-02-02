Cabinet to approve new financial guarantees for investors in special zones

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has posted a draft resolution for public discussion approving a list of financial obligations for priority economic and social sectors, as well as regulations on the procedure for granting them to territories with special investment regimes.

The document is based on Article 63 of the Budget Code and the laws «On Investments,» «On the Status of Batken Region,» and «On the Cabinet of Ministers.» Essentially, it aims to create an updated mechanism for state support for investment projects implemented under special development regimes, primarily in regions where the state seeks to accelerate economic growth, modernize infrastructure, and create new jobs.

The new list of financial obligations is intended to replace the current resolution from 2022. The document from that period is now officially declared invalid.

The amendments clarify the specific obligations government agencies can assume when supporting investment agreements: these include financial guarantees, compensation mechanisms, and commitments related to the development of social infrastructure, access to utilities, and support for industries recognized as a priority for the region.

At the same time, a provision is being approved that thoroughly regulates the procedure for providing such commitments: the application process, project evaluation, agreement on terms, and monitoring of guarantee fulfillment. The document specifically states that this mechanism is intended to enhance investor confidence and ensure the sustainability of long-term projects, particularly in socially significant and economically sensitive areas.