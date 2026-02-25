National Investment Agency received 26 complaints from investors in 2025

From the approval of the Procedure for Handling Investor Complaints on January 28, 2022 to January 2026, the National Investment Agency received 63 complaints. At least 61 complaints were reviewed, 35 complaints from 2022 to 2024, and 24 complaints for 12 months of 2025, including two complaints carried over from 2024.

It is noted that the agency supported investors in resolving issues such as:

actions by tax authorities;

denials by local government bodies to grant or extend land plots;

unlawful inspections by law enforcement agencies, and so on.

The National Agency is conducting relevant work to provide legal advice and clarify current legislation, enabling investors to make timely decisions on emerging issues. Furthermore, the department has reviewed investment agreements, ensuring their compliance with the law and protecting the interests of the parties, as well as investment regulations.

It was reported that on May 12, 2025 the Investor Complaints Register was integrated into the automated information system of the Prosecutor General’s Office, significantly increasing the transparency of processes and the effectiveness of interagency cooperation in protecting investor rights.