Kyrgyzstan has three factors attracting investors — expert

Three key factors are turning Kyrgyzstan into an attractive destination for investors in the region. Anton Sobin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment Fund Central Asia Capital, stated.

According to him, these include a liberal foreign exchange regime, unique transit potential driven by the China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project, and unprecedented tax incentives for technology companies.

«In my view, there are three main factors. First, Kyrgyzstan offers one of the most liberal foreign exchange regimes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Second, its transit potential. Kyrgyzstan has become an important transport and logistics hub. The construction project of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway is fundamentally changing the country’s status and attracting substantial Chinese investment. Third, tax incentives. For example, Kyrgyzstan’s equivalent of Russia’s Skolkovo — Central Asia Hub — as well as the republic’s overall tax policy, offers unprecedented tax benefits,» he said.

Anton Sobin noted that these factors have led to an inflow of human capital and technology companies, which in turn has stimulated related investments.