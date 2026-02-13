Officials and World Bank discuss investor rights protection in Kyrgyzstan

Ravshanbek Sabirov, Head of the National Investment Agency, discussed investment regulatory reform in Kyrgyzstan with the World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Hugh Riddell.

According to the agency’s press service, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, the development of a modern regulatory framework in the investment sector, as well as mechanisms for protecting investor rights, increasing regulatory predictability and stability, implementing international investment climate development practices, and developing government investment support instruments, including stabilization and incentive measures.

The meeting addressed the optimization of procedures for investor interaction with government agencies, reduction of administrative barriers, and the alignment of the regulatory framework with the goals of state investment policy and international standards, including World Bank recommendations.

Ravshanbek Sabirov noted the importance of the World Bank’s expert and advisory support in reforming investment legislation.