Chinese investor intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in construction

Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency, met with representatives of the Chinese company Shaanxi Taifaxian Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (Taifaxian Group) at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for public-private partnerships (PPPs), foreign direct investment, and the development of long-term strategic partnerships in the construction and energy sectors, in which the Chinese company has significant practical experience.

Ravshanbek Sabirov noted the Kyrgyz Republic’s interest in attracting reliable international investors and emphasized the state’s readiness to create favorable conditions for the implementation of investment projects.

«A new investment law has been adopted in the Kyrgyz Republic, aimed at creating a favorable and transparent investment climate. This law creates all the conditions for investors and guarantees state protection of their rights and investments. We are open to direct investment and the implementation of projects within the framework of public-private partnerships,» Ravshanbek Sabirov noted.

A number of major priority investment projects were presented during the meeting, including the construction of Chatkal Cascade, the Upper Naryn Cascade of Hydroelectric Power Plants, the development of Ala-Too Resort tourism project, the creation of At-Bashy International Trade and Logistics Center, the construction of Topurak-Bel wind farm, and the implementation of Turksib — Balykchy railway section and Asman city project.

The presented projects generated significant interest from the Chinese delegation. During the discussion, possible formats for companies to participate in the implementation of infrastructure and development components were considered, including public-private partnership mechanisms and direct investment.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further dialogue and the development of specific areas of cooperation, including investment projects in construction, energy, and urban infrastructure.

Shaanxi Taifaxian Industrial Group Co., Ltd., founded in 1983, is a large privately held diversified industrial and investment group in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Shaanxi Province and other regions of China and is ranked among the top 50 companies in the region in the real estate and energy sectors.

The group specializes in:

• residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction;

• energy project implementation;

• investment and development activities;

• integrated project management.
