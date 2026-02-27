Cabinet approves control, visa regime for Tamchy special investment zone

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted Resolution No. 118, which approves the procedure for ensuring control, access control, and issuing special visas for work of Tamchy special financial investment zone. The document aims to practically implement the law on the zone’s special legal status and regulate entry, stay, and security within its territory.

According to the resolution, the State Border Service will organize 24-hour monitoring at all checkpoints within the special zone and will connect the checkpoints to the Unified System for Accounting of External Migration in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Committee for National Security, and Kyrgyztelecom (subject to agreement). A separate exit system for passengers entering and exiting the zone will be installed at Issyk-Kul International Airport . Border guards have been instructed to study the need to increase staffing levels to maintain the regime.

The Customs Service will ensure the control of goods within the zone’s perimeter and their placement under the free customs zone procedure in accordance with international agreements. Customs should also assess the need for additional staff to work at checkpoints.

The Ministry of Finance will ensure the construction, equipment, and modernization of checkpoints, and the zone’s management company should coordinate with government agencies in implementing all procedures.