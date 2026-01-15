Sports program of 6th World Nomad Games presented in Kyrgyzstan

The sports program of the 6th World Nomad Games (WNG) has been presented in Kyrgyzstan. The event is organized by the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports.

According to the agency’s director Kazybek Moldazhiev, the 6th World Nomad Games will be held in 2026 in Cholpon-Ata, with the opening ceremony scheduled for August 31 at the Bishkek Arena stadium currently under construction in the capital. The main competition program will begin on September 2.

The 6th WNG will feature competitions in 43 national and traditional sports. Participation from more than 100 countries is expected, which would be a record.

«If only 19 countries took part in the first World Nomad Games in 2014, today the geography of participants continues to expand steadily. More and more countries are joining this unique sports and cultural movement,» the head of the agency emphasized.

He noted that the timing of the WNG coincides with a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which, according to the organizers, will increase international attention to the event.

Among the innovations of the upcoming WNG are special competitions «Great Kok-Boru Player» and «Great Kok-Boru Horse,» which will be included in the program for the first time.

In addition to sporting events, numerous exhibition and cultural zones will be organized for guests.

«These are not just games, but a powerful impetus for the development of tourism and the promotion of Kyrgyzstan’s national heritage.

The year 2026 will be rich in sporting events. In 2025, the Kyrgyz Republic became the holder of the World Nomad Games brand. Our country has proven its ability to host large-scale international competitions at a high level,» Kazybek Moldazhiev said.