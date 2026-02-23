Kyrgyzstan to purchase English-bred horses for World Nomad Games

A total of 147 million soms will be allocated for the World Nomad Games. Member of Parliament Dastan Bekeshev announced on his Telegram channel.

According to him, members of Parliament will review a draft Cabinet of Minister’s decree. «147 million soms are allocated for the purchase of English-bred horses, their maintenance, provision of trainers, and so on,» Bekeshev said.

It was previously reported that guests from 100 countries would participate in the World Nomad Games. More than 500 foreign journalists from 56 countries are expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan.

The 6th World Nomad Games will be held from August 31 to September 6, 2026. According to the organizing committee, the opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek. The Games themselves and the closing ceremony will be held in Issyk-Kul region. The World Nomad Games are international ethnic sports competitions.