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VI World Nomad Games: Baisalov holds talks with Bilal Erdogan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and head of the VI World Nomad Games Organizing Committee, Edil Baisalov, held a working meeting with Bilal Erdogan, President of the World Ethnosport Union, on the sidelines of the 8th International Ethnosport Forum in Antalya.

During the talks, the parties discussed key issues of partnership cooperation in preparation for and hosting of the VI World Nomad Games, as well as prospects for further development of international cooperation in the field of ethnosport.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening coordination, expanding the geography of participants, and enhancing the organizational level of the Games as a global platform uniting traditional sports and cultural heritage.

In addition, a number of working meetings were held on the sidelines of the forum with representatives of leading international sports associations and federations from participating countries. The discussions focused on their participation in the VI World Nomad Games, including formats of cooperation, organizational aspects, and expanding the representation of national teams.

Following the meetings, the parties agreed to continue systematic coordination and to further develop specific areas of partnership.
link: https://24.kg/english/369056/
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