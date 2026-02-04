17:16
USD 87.45
EUR 103.33
RUB 1.14
English

Popular band Ay Yola becomes Ambassador of 6th World Nomad Games

The popular band Ay Yola from Bashkortostan has been named an Ambassador of the 6th World Nomad Games (WNG). The WNG Secretariat reported.

The group’s music is based on the ancient Bashkir epic Ural-Batyr, which the trio reinterprets in a contemporary musical sound, combining traditional instruments, live performance, and electronic music.

«Through their compositions, Ay Yola tells the world about values born on this land, making them understandable and relatable to today’s audience. As part of the ambassador program, the group will represent the World Nomad Games in cultural and informational initiatives, shaping a modern international image of traditional culture,» the statement says.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medalist and World Cup winner in women’s freestyle wrestling Aisuluu Tynybekova was also named an Ambassador of the 6th World Nomad Games.

The 6th World Nomad Games will take place from August 31 to September 6, 2026. According to the organizing committee, the opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek, while the Games themselves and the closing ceremony will take place in Issyk-Kul region. Guests from 100 countries are expected to attend.

The World Nomad Games are international ethnic sports competitions. They include games of the historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/360592/
views: 174
Print
Related
Competition announced to design parade uniform for national team at WNG
Bishkek prepares Caravan of Unity project as part of World Nomad Games
World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan: 43 types of competitions included in program
UNESCO ready to patronize World Nomad Games, Issyk-Kul Aitmatov Forum
Wrestling weight categories to be reduced at World Nomad Games
336 million soms to be allocated from state budget for World Nomad Games
Over 1,500 volunteers to be involved in 6th World Nomad Games
Sports program of 6th World Nomad Games presented in Kyrgyzstan
Official reveals budget for organizing World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives exclusive rights to World Nomad Games brand
Popular
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan Tajikistan to receive weapons from CSTO to strengthen border with Afghanistan
Prosecutor's office should become President's assistant in countering corruption Prosecutor's office should become President's assistant in countering corruption
Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry Construction companies’ liability discussed at Construction Ministry
4 February, Wednesday
17:10
President of Kyrgyzstan receives U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor President of Kyrgyzstan receives U.S. Special Envoy Ser...
16:58
Modern logistics center planned for construction at Ivanovka station
16:51
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking in Russia
16:16
OPEC to allocate $20 million to provide Kyrgyzstanis with clean drinking water
16:09
Economy Minister outlines three key significances of B5+1 forum for Kyrgyzstan