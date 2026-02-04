Popular band Ay Yola becomes Ambassador of 6th World Nomad Games

The popular band Ay Yola from Bashkortostan has been named an Ambassador of the 6th World Nomad Games (WNG). The WNG Secretariat reported.

The group’s music is based on the ancient Bashkir epic Ural-Batyr, which the trio reinterprets in a contemporary musical sound, combining traditional instruments, live performance, and electronic music.

«Through their compositions, Ay Yola tells the world about values born on this land, making them understandable and relatable to today’s audience. As part of the ambassador program, the group will represent the World Nomad Games in cultural and informational initiatives, shaping a modern international image of traditional culture,» the statement says.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medalist and World Cup winner in women’s freestyle wrestling Aisuluu Tynybekova was also named an Ambassador of the 6th World Nomad Games.

The 6th World Nomad Games will take place from August 31 to September 6, 2026. According to the organizing committee, the opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek, while the Games themselves and the closing ceremony will take place in Issyk-Kul region. Guests from 100 countries are expected to attend.

The World Nomad Games are international ethnic sports competitions. They include games of the historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.