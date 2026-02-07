14:12
On-site meeting on preparation for World Nomad Games held in Cholpon-Ata

An on-site meeting on preparations for the World Nomad Games was held in Cholpon-Ata city.

Officials discussed key aspects of organizing the global cultural and sporting event, including the progress of preparatory work, the condition of infrastructure facilities, arrangements for hosting international guests, the current state of the hippodrome, and measures needed to address existing issues.

Instructions were given to the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Issyk-Kul region and relevant government agencies to further coordinate efforts and ensure the timely implementation of planned projects.

The 6th World Nomad Games are scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 6, 2026. According to the organizing committee, the opening ceremony will be held in Bishkek, while the competitions themselves and the closing ceremony will take place in Issyk-Kul region. Guests from 100 countries are expected to attend.

The World Nomad Games are international ethnic sports competitions. They include games of the historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/361018/
views: 140
