Competition announced to design parade uniform for national team at WNG

The State Agency for Sports has announced a competition to design the parade uniform for the national team of Kyrgyzstan at the 2026 World Nomad Games (WNG).

According to the agency, the competition is being held by the Directorate for National Sports.

«The parade uniform design must include a headdress, outerwear, trousers (for men), and a dress (for women) in the national style and with Nomad Games attributes for athletes, coaches, and referees. They must meet the requirements of modern aesthetics,» the uniform requirements state.

Applications are accepted until February 10, 2026. The winner will receive a certificate and a cash prize of 200,000 soms.

«The best designs will be used at official events. Copyright for the selected works will be transferred to the Directorate and may be used only with its consent,» the statement reads.

The VI World Nomad Games will be held from August 31 to September 6 in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region.
