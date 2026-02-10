Guests from 100 countries to take part in World Nomad Games

Guests from 100 countries will take part in the World Nomad Games. Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev said at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, the opening ceremony will be held in the capital at Bishkek Arena, while the main events will take place at various cultural venues in Issyk-Kul region.

«We are set to host an event of global scale, and our task is to show the world the culture of the Kyrgyz people and the culture of nomadic civilization. We call on the media to contribute to the overall consolidation of the country in holding this important event,» the minister said.

Head of the International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games Nursultan Adenov added that more than 500 foreign journalists from 56 countries are also expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan.

«At the previous Games, about 600 journalists covered the event. This time the number may be the same or even higher. Our task is to create all the necessary conditions for welcoming the guests and for uniting the people of Kyrgyzstan,» he said.