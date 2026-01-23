Bishkek prepares Caravan of Unity project as part of World Nomad Games

As part of the World Nomad Games, preparations are underway to implement the regional cultural project Caravan of Unity, the press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to the statement, the initiative reflects the value of water as a source of life and its deep symbolic meaning in the philosophy of nomadic culture.

«For the Kyrgyz people, water is a symbol of life, purity, and renewal. The Caravan of Unity brings together all regions of the country within a single spiritual and cultural space. The project covers all regions of the country and is aimed at strengthening the idea of national unity, as well as engaging the public in the preparation for the World Nomad Games,» the statement says.