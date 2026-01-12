Official reveals budget for organizing World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

The 6th World Nomad Games will be held from September 1 to 6 at the new Bishkek Arena stadium. Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev announced.

According to him, President Sadyr Japarov is personally overseeing the preparations, while the working group is headed by the chief of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev.

«The opening of the World Nomad Games will coincide with the SCO summit and Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day. Therefore, the event is being given very special attention,» the official explained.

The Ministry of Culture plans to spend more than 500 million soms on organizing the Games.

«The World Nomad Games will traditionally take place in Issyk-Kul region. As always, an ethnic village will be built, equestrian competitions will be held at the hippodrome. In addition, we plan to involve the Nomadic Civilization Center in the village of Ornok, and the Rukh Ordo cultural complex will also be used,» Mirbek Mambetaliev said.

Guests from 89 countries are expected to attend the World Nomad Games.

The World Nomad Games are international ethnic sports competitions. They include games of the historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.