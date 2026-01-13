Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a cooperation agreement in tourism sector between the governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan. The document was signed on July 8, 2025 in Dushanbe.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic has been designated as the body responsible for implementing the agreement’s provisions. The ministry will coordinate practical cooperation between the parties in the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to officially notify the Tajik side of Kyrgyzstan’s completion of all necessary domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into force.

The resolution will take effect in ten days.