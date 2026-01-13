13:00
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a cooperation agreement in tourism sector between the governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan. The document was signed on July 8, 2025 in Dushanbe.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic has been designated as the body responsible for implementing the agreement’s provisions. The ministry will coordinate practical cooperation between the parties in the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to officially notify the Tajik side of Kyrgyzstan’s completion of all necessary domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into force.

The resolution will take effect in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/357651/
views: 66
Print
Related
Tourism contributed 4.3 percent to Kyrgyzstan's GDP — Dzhanuzakov
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
Earthquake in Tajikistan felt in southern Kyrgyzstan
Emomali Rahmon wishes Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyzstanis Happy New Year
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
Nomad.kg tourism portal presented in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ready to cooperate with Tajikistan's mining and metallurgical sector
Kyrgyzstan receives prestigious Russian Traveler Awards in Moscow
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrives in Bishkek
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
13 January, Tuesday
12:46
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperatio...
12:41
13 schools and 17 kindergartens to be built in Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district
12:25
Women fined in Bishkek for organizing private parties
12:06
President introduces temporary regulation of vehicle inspections, freezes prices
11:54
Railway in Bishkek not to be relocated